Special court may be set up for looters
Bernadette Wicks
Phiri yesterday indicated there were special measures being put in place for cases arising from the unrest, providing for them to be placed on a priority roll or a completely separate roll.
Members of the SANDF and Saps can be seen carrying a stolen fridge found in Mamelodi after they searched residents homes for items possibly looted from Mams Mall during the riots and unrest on 14 July 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
