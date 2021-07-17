Bernadette Wicks
Senior court reporter
2 minute read
17 Jul 2021
5:00 am
Courts
Courts | Premium

Special court may be set up for looters

Bernadette Wicks

Phiri yesterday indicated there were special measures being put in place for cases arising from the unrest, providing for them to be placed on a priority roll or a completely separate roll.

Members of the SANDF and Saps can be seen carrying a stolen fridge found in Mamelodi after they searched residents homes for items possibly looted from Mams Mall during the riots and unrest on 14 July 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
As the wave of violent looting and rioting that has been sweeping across parts of South Africa since last week finally begins to subside, the country’s already overburdened and under-resourced justice system is now faced with the mammoth task of bringing those involved in the anarchy to book. This could require a special court. In response to questions, justice department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri yesterday indicated a court to try these cases on a separate roll “may be established where this is necessary and expedient”. Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale, who yesterday appeared before the portfolio committee on police to brief...

