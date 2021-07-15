Ex-Eskom big shot France Hlakudi’s R30m tax fraud case on hold again

Thapelo Lekabe

Former Eskom senior manager France Hlakudi’s fraud and tax evasion case has been postponed yet again by the Pretoria Regional Court, so he can deal with his financial challenges involving his legal representation.

Hlakudi faces tax fraud charges related to more than R30 million, stemming from the period he was in the employ of the utility as a senior manager for capital contracts.

Since the beginning of the matter earlier this year, Hlakudi has had to change lawyers, leaving the court unable to proceed with the case. He also lodged an application in April to have a tax evasion charge removed from his charge sheet, but this was dismissed by the court.

The NPA’s Investigating Directorate (ID) spokesperson, Sindisiwe Seboka, on Thursday said the case was postponed to 10 August 2021 for financial instructions, after Hlakudi’s lawyer requested more time to consult him on his representation.

“Magistrate Pillay additionally ruled that he would hold an inquiry for unreasonable delay against Hlakudi at the next hearing. The accused is also given the period from now until the next appearance to sort out his legal representation in the matter,” Seboka said in a statement.

“Hlakudi faces tax fraud charges related to his personal tax affairs and that of his companies, Hlakudi Translation and Interpretation cc, Coxinel Chicken (Pty)Ltd, and Bon Services Telcom cc. This is for the funds received between 2015 and 2018.”

R745m Kusile corruption case

In a separate legal case, Hlakudi is expected back at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court next Tuesday, in connection with Eskom’s R745 million Kusile power station corruption matter.

Hlakudi and his co-accused, Eskom’s former group executive for the group capital division, Abram Masango, businessman Maphoko Kgomoeswana, and Tubular Construction CEO Antonio Trindade face various charges including fraud, corruption, and money laundering related to the construction of the multibillion-rand power plant.

Ex-Tubular holdings advisor Michael Lomas is expected to appear in the London Westminster Magistrates Court from 20 to 21 December 2021 for his extradition trial.

This after the ID brought an extradition application through the UK central authorities to invoke the European Convention on Extradition of 1957, and the UN Convention against Corruption Act of 2003, to assist in bringing Lomas back to South Africa to join the four accused in the case.

Lomas was arrested in April in the UK and granted bail of R1.7 million and surety in the sum of about R4.3 million, among other stringent bail conditions.