Zuma supporters ‘recharging’ ahead of Tuesday’s court case

Zuma will approach the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday to urgently interdict or stay the Constitutional Court order for his arrest.

On Monday morning, the former President’s homestead in Nkandla that descended into chaos over the last couple of days was calm.

Police vans were seen patrolling the homestead to ensure no trouble ensued and Zuma’s loyal supporters appeared to be taking a break.

Old men masquerading as members of the disbanded ANC uMkhonto we Sizwe military veterans association, dressed in camo attire, refused to speak, were hostile, and wouldn’t allow the media to approach their tent built next to the Nkandla homestead.

Some Zuma supporters living around the homestead, who wanted to remain anonymous told News24 it was a day of rest and that real “business” would commence on Tuesday ahead of the court case in Pietermaritzburg.

He was found guilty of contempt of court a week ago for his failure to comply with a Constitutional Court order to honour a subpoena to appear before the State Capture Inquiry.

The court sentenced him to 15 months in prison and ordered Police Minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner Khehla Sitole to arrest him if he failed to hand himself over within five days.

Edward Zuma was spotted outside his father’s homestead carrying a wooden stick. He appeared to be having a discussion with a group of people while sharing alcohol and smoking. Jacob Zuma with his advocate Dali Mpofu (right) walks back to his home after addressing his supporters in front of his Nkandla home.AFP Emmanuel Croset / AFP

On Sunday, it was apparent that the Zuma supporters were defying Covid-19 regulations by gathering in their numbers, with South African Police Service officials doing nothing to control the super spreader event.

Over 2 000 supporters pledged their allegiance for the former President – making it clear that hell would break loose if Zuma were arrested.

“Msholozi is not going to jail. This is our land; we’re tired as Africans. We’re tired of being played as Africans. We’ll die with Msholozi. Where he dies, we’ll die,” said Thembelani Nkethelelo.

Some supporters wearing ANC regalia carried placards to demonstrate and express their concerns about the current situation.

One placard read: “Stepping down of all NEC members failing to lead and deliver on the mandate given at the Nasrec conference. They are guilty of misleading and treachery.”