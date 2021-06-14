News
Woman in court for allegedly killing her baby during a fight 

News24 Wire

The woman and her baby arrived at the father's workplace, but were refused entry. She then allegedly threw her three-month-old on the ground, after threatening to kill it.

When the police and paramedics arrived, they certified the baby dead at the scene. Photo for illustration: iStock

A 24-year-old woman is expected to appear in a Mpumalanga court after she allegedly threw her 3-month-old baby on the floor during a dispute with the father of the child.

It’s alleged that the woman and the baby visited the man on the farm where he works in Avontuur near Middelburg on Friday.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, when the woman and her baby arrived, the man refused to let them inside. She then allegedly threatened to kill their baby if he did not open the door.

“It is said that the woman then threw the infant on the ground,” Hlathi said.

When the police and paramedics arrived, they certified the baby dead at the scene.

A murder case was opened and the woman was arrested.

“The investigation by the police has since revealed that the woman is originally from Zimbabwe and she is not in possession of legal documents to be in South Africa, hence a charge of contravention of the Immigration Act has been added to the murder charge,” Hlathi added.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Major General Thulani Phahla strongly condemned the incident and labelled it inhumane.

He added that parents should not use children to settle scores with their lovers.

