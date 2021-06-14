Zandile Gumede and co-accused back in court for pre-trial proceedings

Citizen reporter

Former mayor and her 21 co-accused face fraud, corruption and racketeering charges linked to the over R430m Durban Solid Waste contract.

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and her co-accused are expected to appear before the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Monday morning for their pre-trial proceedings.

Gumede and her 21 co-accused face fraud, corruption and racketeering charges linked to the Durban Solid Waste contract amounting to more than R430 million.

Gumede, ANC councillor Mondli Mthembu, and others are accused of colluding with corporate entities and others to circumvent the outcome of the supply chain management protocols of the municipality.

In March, Magistrate Dawn Soomaro transferred the case from the Durban Commercial Crimes Court to the high court.

On Monday, the high court is expected to finalise matters related to the start of the corruption trial.

The court previously heard that the proceeds of fraud and corruption were close to R389 million, R181 million more than the R208 million initially mentioned in the case.

Gumede is accused of using her political status to influence the appointment of senior eThekwini personnel responsible for supply chain management, as well as legal matters and human resources. She has denied the allegations against her.

In October 2019, the Hawks and Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the National Prosecuting Authority swooped in on the fraud, corruption and money laundering accused, seizing various homes and luxury cars.

Among the 10 properties the AFU and Hawks seized was the plush Prestondale residence of Gumede’s co-accused Hlenga Sibisi.