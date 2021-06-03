Estina dairy project: Case against Gupta aide, ex-agriculture officials postponed

Thapelo Lekabe

The Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court has postponed the case against four suspects arrested in connection with the failed R288 million Estina dairy project in Vrede in the Free State.

Gupta linked businessman Iqbal Sharma and former Free State agriculture department officials Peter Thabethe, Limakatso Moorosi and Seipati Dlamini appeared briefly in court on Thursday morning.

The defence requested the case against Thabethe and Sharma be postponed to 7 June 2021 for a formal bail application. This means that the two will remain in custody until Monday for their bail hearing.

Moorosi and Dlamini’s bail application will be heard later on Thursday afternoon.

The accused were arrested by the Hawks on Wednesday in Gauteng, Free State and Mpumalanga.

The NPA’s Investigative Directorate said the arrest of a fifth suspect was imminent.

This is a developing story. More to follow.