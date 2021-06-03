Breaking News
Breaking News | Courts
Thapelo Lekabe
Digital Journalist
1 minute read
3 Jun 2021
11:11 am

Estina dairy project: Case against Gupta aide, ex-agriculture officials postponed

Thapelo Lekabe

The accused were arrested on Wednesday in Gauteng, Free State and Mpumalanga.

Four suspects arrested in connection with the Estina dairy project in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on 3 June 2021. Picture: NPA Investigative Directorate

The Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court has postponed the case against four suspects arrested in connection with the failed R288 million Estina dairy project in Vrede in the Free State.

Gupta linked businessman Iqbal Sharma and former Free State agriculture department officials Peter Thabethe, Limakatso Moorosi and Seipati Dlamini appeared briefly in court on Thursday morning.

The defence requested the case against Thabethe and Sharma be postponed to 7 June 2021 for a formal bail application. This means that the two will remain in custody until Monday for their bail hearing.

Moorosi and Dlamini’s bail application will be heard later on Thursday afternoon.

The accused were arrested by the Hawks on Wednesday in Gauteng, Free State and Mpumalanga.

The NPA’s Investigative Directorate said the arrest of a fifth suspect was imminent.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

STATE CAPTURE

Ramaphosa won't be testifying at Zondo commission next week
7 days ago
7 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

So what? Ace unfazed by Dukwana's role as ANC Free State convenor
1 week ago
1 week ago
PREMIUM!

EDITORIALS

State capture's most damaging trait: corrupting great minds
1 week ago
1 week ago

STATE CAPTURE

Norma Mngoma set to return to Zondo Commission following 'security concerns'
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago


RELATED ARTICLES

STATE CAPTURE

Ramaphosa won't be testifying at Zondo commission next week
7 days ago
7 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

So what? Ace unfazed by Dukwana's role as ANC Free State convenor
1 week ago
1 week ago
PREMIUM!

EDITORIALS

State capture's most damaging trait: corrupting great minds
1 week ago
1 week ago

STATE CAPTURE

Norma Mngoma set to return to Zondo Commission following 'security concerns'
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago