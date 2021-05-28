News
Courts | News | South Africa
Bernadette Wicks
Senior court reporter
1 minute read
28 May 2021
11:09 pm

Tshegofatso Pule murder accused’s trial set for October

Bernadette Wicks

Ntuthuko Shoba is being held at the Johannesburg Prison. But the court day heard that he intended making a third bail application.

Ntuthuko Shoba, the alleged mastermind in the killing Tshegofatso Pule. Picture: Nigel Sibanda.

The trial of Ntuthuko Shoba – the alleged mastermind behind expectant mother Tshegofatso Pule’s gruesome murder – is expected to start in October.

Believed to have been the father of Pule’s unborn baby, Shoba appeared briefly in the High Court in Johannesburg yesterday morning when his case was postponed to 4 October for trial.

This was Shoba’s first appearance in the high court, after his case was transferred there from the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court this week.

ALSO READ: Pule murder accused to be transferred to Johannesburg Prison

It was also his first appearance with a new legal team after his previous attorney, Shaddy Sithole, withdrew from the case at his last court appearance.

Shoba, who has been denied bail twice, is being held at the Johannesburg Prison. But the court day heard that he intended making a third bail application.

“It’s a mixed emotion. You’ll never really know what to expect with Mr Shoba,” Pule’s uncle, Tumisang Katake, said yesterday.

“Again he’s considering applying for bail. But we’ll see. At least we know on 4 October, we’ll proceed with our matter.”

bernadettew@citizen.co.za

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

High court sets Nathaniel Julies murder trial for October
59 mins ago
59 mins ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Pule murder accused to be transferred to Johannesburg Prison
3 days ago
3 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Pule murder accused back in court, claims he's being threatened
3 days ago
3 days ago

COURTS

Alleged mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule's murder denied bail again
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago


RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

High court sets Nathaniel Julies murder trial for October
59 mins ago
59 mins ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Pule murder accused to be transferred to Johannesburg Prison
3 days ago
3 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Pule murder accused back in court, claims he's being threatened
3 days ago
3 days ago

COURTS

Alleged mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule's murder denied bail again
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago