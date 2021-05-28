Tshegofatso Pule murder accused’s trial set for October

Bernadette Wicks

The trial of Ntuthuko Shoba – the alleged mastermind behind expectant mother Tshegofatso Pule’s gruesome murder – is expected to start in October.

Believed to have been the father of Pule’s unborn baby, Shoba appeared briefly in the High Court in Johannesburg yesterday morning when his case was postponed to 4 October for trial.

This was Shoba’s first appearance in the high court, after his case was transferred there from the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court this week.

It was also his first appearance with a new legal team after his previous attorney, Shaddy Sithole, withdrew from the case at his last court appearance.

Shoba, who has been denied bail twice, is being held at the Johannesburg Prison. But the court day heard that he intended making a third bail application.

“It’s a mixed emotion. You’ll never really know what to expect with Mr Shoba,” Pule’s uncle, Tumisang Katake, said yesterday.

“Again he’s considering applying for bail. But we’ll see. At least we know on 4 October, we’ll proceed with our matter.”

