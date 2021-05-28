High court sets Nathaniel Julies murder trial for October

News24 Wire

The three police officers who are charged with Julies' death were back at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday.

The mother of slain Eldorado Park 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies says her father died with a broken heart, having never seen justice for his grandson.

An emotional Bridget Harris told media outside the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday that they were preparing to bury her father James on Saturday after he died last week.

Harris said: “We have lost so many times, and we are going through a double pain, but I know we will be restored, we will come out more strongly than ever, and I know my father believed justice will prevail. He went with a broken heart that his (grand) son is gone, and he couldn’t understand the whys… but I thank God today that they are both in his hands.”

The three police officers who are charged with Julies’ death were back in court on Friday.

The teen, who had Down Syndrome, was shot and killed allegedly by three Eldorado Park police officers outside his home in August.

In December, one of the officer’s Sergeant Vorster Netshiongolo, 37, was granted R10 000 bail while the others, Sergeant Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane, 46, and Constable Caylene Whiteboy, 23, remained behind bars.

In court on Friday, lawyers for Ndyalvane and Whiteboy tried to bring new bail applications.

“The defence team tried to bring a bail application through the back door, and the court guided them in terms of the procedure they need to follow if they wish to bring bail applications because the matter has been now transferred to the high court.

“So they need to file papers with the high court if they want the court to appoint a judge that will hear their bail application,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

The matter will be back in court on 11 June for pre-trial while the trial has been set down for 4 October to 29 October.