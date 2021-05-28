News
Courts | News | South Africa
News24 Wire
1 minute read
28 May 2021
4:51 pm

Bishop Zondo ‘ready for trial’ as rape case transferred to high court

News24 Wire

The matter was expected to be heard in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria between 23 August and 17 September.

Bishop Stephen Zondo from Rivers of Living Water Christian Church during the African National Congress (ANC) manifesto consultative workshop on June 25, 2018 in Centurion, South Africa. The ANCs draft elections manual shows a hint of how the party plans to next years national elections. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Thulani Mbele)

Controversial Rivers of Living Waters Ministries Bishop Bafana Stephen Zondo told his supporters in the Sebokeng Magistrate’s Court that he wanted “the world to know the truth” and that he was “ready for trial”.

Zondo, accompanied by his supporters, appeared briefly in court on Friday.

Zondo, 55, appeared after a summons was issued against him. He is facing nine rape charges, one for indecent assault and one for defeating the ends of justice.

One of the victims was aged between 8 and 9 when Zondo allegedly raped her. The incident was alleged to have taken place between April and June 1980.

Seven of the victims are adults, and they were allegedly raped in Evaton, a Formula 1 hotel in Johannesburg and the Rivers of Living Waters Ministries branch in Robertsham.

Zondo allegedly attempted to bribe one of the victims with R25 000 to withdraw the case against him.

ALSO READ: ‘There’s nothing I can say,’ says Bishop Zondo following sexual assault allegations

The incidents were alleged to have occurred between 1980 and December 2018.

Prosecutor Sammy Setlelele told the court that the investigation against Zondo was complete, and that the matter was ready for trial.

Setlelele said the State was in possession of the indictment.

The matter was expected to be heard in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria between 23 August and 17 September.

Zondo’s supporters, clad in church regalia, chanted slogans outside the court. Only a few supporters were allowed inside the courtroom.

Inside the court, Zondo appeared relaxed and jubilant and posed for pictures.

“I am ready to go to trial. I want the world to know the truth,” Zondo told his supporters inside the court.

Zondo did not address his supporters outside court and drove off after his appearance.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

Eastern Cape abaThembu royal sentenced to life for rape
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Father sentenced to life for repeatedly raping teenage daughter
5 years ago
5 years ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Brickz rape case will proceed - NDPP
7 years ago
7 years ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Decision on Brickz case awaited
7 years ago
7 years ago


RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

Eastern Cape abaThembu royal sentenced to life for rape
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Father sentenced to life for repeatedly raping teenage daughter
5 years ago
5 years ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Brickz rape case will proceed - NDPP
7 years ago
7 years ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Decision on Brickz case awaited
7 years ago
7 years ago