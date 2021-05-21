Princesses file papers asking court to intervene in Zulu succession battle

Siyanda Ndlovu

The princesses are alleging that the late King's will may be fraudulent.

The battle over the Zulu kingdom’s succession is now heading to the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

This as princesses Ntandoyenkosi and Ntombizosuthu filed papers to challenge king Misuzulu Zulu’s recognition and seeking to halt his coronation.

The daughters are disputing the validity of late king Goodwill Zwelithini’s will which appointed late queen Matfombi Dlamini Zulu as regent. She had to appoint the permanent successor.

The princesses are alleging the late king’s will which was with royal family lawyer Jerome Ngwenya may be fraudulent and the signature on it may have been forged.

This is despite attempts by Zulu royal family Prime Minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi to downplay rumours that tensions remain high in the royal family following the appointment of new king MisuZulu.

Last week it appeared the members of the family had made their peace after Buthelezi called a media conference and gave his assurance that all was well.

This was after rumours that former president Jacob Zuma and Police Minister Bheki Cele had been advised by the ANC’s top brass to mediate in the matters concerning the royal family.

During the brief Buthelezi said that there was no need for that as he had spoken to the royal family members.

“Upon consultation with his majesty, both the king and the queen mother, Mavis and MaZungu asked that I should thank the premier and thank the pinister for the offer but at the moment they feel quite able to sort out their own problems without seeking any outside help,” Buthelezi said.

The king’s aunt, princess Thembi Ndlovu, also said last week she was happy there was a clear heir to the AmaZulu throne.

“What we agreed upon is that we are going to support the throne, no matter who is on the throne. Even if we like or dislike the person, as the royal family, we have got to support the person,” she said.

The oldest son of the late AmaZulu king Zwelithini, according to Buthelezi, also distanced himself from public speculation that he wanted to contest the throne.

“It should be clear now that there is no dispute at present over the throne. While prince Simakade was posed in the media as a contender to the throne, he, like all of us, welcomes the reign of his majesty king Misuzulu KaZwelithini,” Buthelezi said.