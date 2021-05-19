Courts
Courts | South Africa
Gerhard Rheeder
1 minute read
19 May 2021
2:25 pm

Court withdraws stolen property charges despite ‘confession’

Gerhard Rheeder

The municipality has incurred damages of an estimated R300,000.

Picture: iStock

Members of the Sector 3 emergency group and officers of HISQ and Titon Security, arrested a man for the possession of suspected stolen property after the Luttig Street electrical substation was stripped.

Read full story on Middelburg Observer

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

NEWS

Armed gang raids hospital to steal copper cables
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

CRIME

Ipid investigates after man killed as police fight back izinyoka
1 month ago
1 month ago

CRIME

1,250-year sentence handed to cable thieves in Western Cape
3 months ago
3 months ago

COURTS

Cable thieves get 1250 years in prison
3 months ago
3 months ago


RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

NEWS

Armed gang raids hospital to steal copper cables
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

CRIME

Ipid investigates after man killed as police fight back izinyoka
1 month ago
1 month ago

CRIME

1,250-year sentence handed to cable thieves in Western Cape
3 months ago
3 months ago

COURTS

Cable thieves get 1250 years in prison
3 months ago
3 months ago