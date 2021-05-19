Court withdraws stolen property charges despite ‘confession’

Members of the Sector 3 emergency group and officers of HISQ and Titon Security, arrested a man for the possession of suspected stolen property after the Luttig Street electrical substation was stripped.
Read full story on Middelburg Observer
Gerhard Rheeder
The municipality has incurred damages of an estimated R300,000.
Members of the Sector 3 emergency group and officers of HISQ and Titon Security, arrested a man for the possession of suspected stolen property after the Luttig Street electrical substation was stripped.
Read full story on Middelburg Observer