Man accused of murdering seven-year-old girl abandons bail application

Citizen Reporter

The burnt body of the seven-year-old girl was found in bushes two days after she was reported missing.

The 31-year-old man who was arrested for the murder of a seven-year-old girl from Letlhabile near Brits, North West said he would not be applying for bail.

The burnt body of the girl was found in bushes next to the dam in Bataung section in Maboloka two days after she was reported missing.

Moses Makoso appeared in the Brits Magistrate’s Court today on charges of kidnapping, murder and defeating the ends of justice. He was remanded in custody until Wednesday.

According to police spokesperson Aafje Botma, the girl was last seen playing next to the dam on Saturday with two boys, both aged 10.

“Upon being questioned, the boys said the man called them to his house and offered them fish,” Botma said.

“However, the man told the boys to go back and put on their shoes before he could give them fish. The pair left the girl with the man to go back to fetch their shoes. They returned but found the place deserted.”

Botma said the boys reported the incident to the victim’s aunt.

“The aunt, together with the girl’s grandmother, went with the boys to the man’s home to find out where their child was. The girl was then reported missing by her aunt on Thursday, 29 April,” she said.

The man told them the girl had left with other children. The family reported the matter to the police and a search for the child ensued.

“According to reports, the girl’s father took the suspect to the police station on Friday, 30 April, leading to further questioning,” Botma said.

“The suspect admitted to killing the girl and took the police to the area where the girl’s burnt body was and after a search it was found in bushes on Saturday, 1 May.”