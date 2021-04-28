Bernadette Wicks
Senior court reporter
3 minute read
28 Apr 2021
8:31 pm
Courts
Courts | Premium

No sick leave: Man tells court of harrowing factory ‘job’

Bernadette Wicks

According to the indictment, the Chinese nationals had a total of 91 undocumented Malawian foreign nationals – among them children – working in the factory in Johannesburg.

Picture: iStock
In 2018, Maxwell Kamanga left his home town of Dedza, in rural Malawi, and boarded a bus bound for Johannesburg. For the ambitious 24 year old, the lure of a better life was too enticing to resist. But his dreams soon turned to dread when he was recruited into what is now believed to have been an illegal sweatshop and became a pawn in an alleged human trafficking ring. This was Kamanga’s evidence on the stand of the High Court in Johannesburg this week when the trial of the seven Chinese nationals accused of running the operation got underway. ALSO...

Read more on these topics