Will high court force Jacob Zuma to represent himself?

Parting ways with his legal team means it will be months before former president Zuma stands in before the KwaZulu-Natal High Court on graft charges.

Eric Mabuza of Mabuza Attorneys. Picture: Freddy Mavunda
  Former president Jacob Zuma’s long-awaited corruption trial probably will not go ahead as planned next month, after news yesterday that he and his legal team at Mabuza Attorneys have parted ways and the court’s next move depends on how much patience it has for Zuma. The development comes on the back of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) last week throwing out Zuma’s bid to overturn a judgment handed down by the High Court in Pretoria in 2018, which held that he had to foot the legal bill for his criminal case and ordered to repay millions of rands...

