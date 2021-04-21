Bernadette Wicks
Bench candidate exposes ‘prejudicial’ courts

Mashudu Munzhelele says the government is not doing enough to make the courts accessible to those living with disabilities.

Picture: iStock/Zolnierek
  During her moving interview yesterday for a position on the bench of the High Court in Johannesburg, Limpopo magistrate Mashudu Munzhelele exposed the challenges of living with a disability and working in the courts. “I must say that at times I felt like I should give up,” Munzhelele – who was left confined to a wheelchair after a car crash several years ago – told the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) yesterday. She said the government was not doing enough to make the courts accessible to those living with disabilities. ALSO READ: Lawyer pulls out of bench race over sexual...

