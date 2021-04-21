Bernadette Wicks
Lawyer pulls out of bench race over sexual impropriety claims

A 2013 incident in which Brad Wanless allegedly behaved inappropriately towards a colleague, took centre stage.

Picture: iStock
  Senior advocate Brad Wanless has withdrawn from the judicial race amid allegations of sexual impropriety. Wanless was up for a spot on the bench of the High Court in Johannesburg but withdrew yesterday, following a gruelling interview by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC). A 2013 incident in which Wanless allegedly behaved inappropriately towards a colleague, took centre stage. He has vehemently denied the allegations, labelling them “unfounded” and suggesting they are the result of a colleague having an axe to grind with him. ALSO READ: Bench candidate exposes ‘prejudicial’ courts “I deny that in any way did I ever...

