NPA to oppose Free State cop’s bail application in rape case

The man is accused of raping his girlfriend, a fellow police officer.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is expected on Tuesday to oppose the bail application of a Free State police sergeant who allegedly raped his girlfriend.

The suspect was arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) last week after his girlfriend, 34, laid a rape charge against him. It is understood the woman is a police constable who works with him.

It is alleged that on Sunday, 11 April 2021, he went to his girlfriend’s place and demanded sexual intercourse with her. When she refused and pushed him away, he forcefully got into bed and raped her.

He was due in the Tweespruit Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday after his arrest last Monday.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the state would oppose the bail to allow further investigations to continue.

