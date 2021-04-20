Pupil arrested for assaulting Lufuno Mavhunga due in court for bail application

Citizen reporter

Accused will be dealt with in accordance with Child Justice Act.

A 14-year-old pupil from Mbilwi Secondary School arrested for assaulting fellow pupil Lufuno Mavhunga is expected to return in the Thohoyandou Children’s Court on Tuesday for a bail application.

The arrested girl appeared in court last week for a preliminary inquiry, according to the National Prosecuting Authority. She will be dealt with in accordance with the Child Justice Act.

Mavhunga took an overdose of pills after a bullying incident which was captured on camera and went viral after being shared on social media.

In the video, a petite girl is standing with her back against a wall surrounded by other teenagers when she is backhanded in the face by a much taller teen. Those surrounding her look on as others cheer.

In another video, some of the pupils can be seen trying to stop the perpetrator to no avail.

Mavhunga was laid to rest on Saturday.

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde.

