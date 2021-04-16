Alex Japho Matlala
16 Apr 2021
9:12 am
Courts
Suspect collapses in court after being remanded in custody

The two were among seven suspects arrested for incidents of public violence that erupted in Phalaborwa, Namakgale and Lulekane last Friday.

Picture: iStock/Zolnierek
The Namakgale Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo outside Phalaborwa had to adjourn for several hours after a 35-year-old woman collapsed soon after she was remanded back in custody. The incident happened on Wednesday in full view of bemused people who had come to court to support their friends. Mavis Malatji, 35, was appearing alongside her co-accused Peter Malatji, who is a member of the South African National Defence Force, for public violence. She was later taken to an unidentified hospital for medical attention, under police guard. The two were among seven suspects arrested for incidents of public violence that erupted in...

