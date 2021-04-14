Free State cop arrested for rape of girlfriend remanded in custody

Citizen reporter

The 37 year old sergeant was arrested on Monday after his girlfriend laid a rape charge against him.

A Free State police sergeant who allegedly raped his girlfriend on Wednesday was remanded in custody after appearing in the Selofesha Magistrate’s Court in Tweespruit.

Qheku Nhlapo, 37, was arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Monday after his girlfriend, a police constable who works with him, laid a rape charge against him.

It is alleged that Nhlapo went to his girlfriend’s place on Sunday and demanded to have sexual intercourse with her. When she refused to sleep with him and pushed him away, the officer forcefully got into bed and raped her.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the case against Nhlapo was remanded for a formal bail application in Tweespruit Magistrate’s Court.

He is expected to appear in court again on 20 April 2021.