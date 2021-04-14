Rights Commission hears Boulders’ arguments after Ndebele garb incident

Sipho Mabena

Thando Mahlangu and his partner were told to leave Boulders shopping centre because Mahlangu was 'inappropriately' dressed in Ndebele garb.

Boulders Shopping Centre owners Redefine Properties are in the hot seat at the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) on Wednesday.

It is their turn to explain the incident in which Ndebele cultural activist Thando Mahlangu was humiliated for wearing cultural garb at the shopping centre in Midrand.

On March 24, Mahlangu, who was in the company of his partner Nqobile Masuku, were rudely told to leave the centre because Mahlangu was “inappropriately” dressed in his Ndebele traditional garb.

The commission has heard from Mahlangu who detailed his humiliation and pain. Now it is Redefine Properties’ turn.

Redefine Properties chief executive Andrew Konig will be accompanied by portfolio manager Howard Kekana and senior legal counsel as well as two external legal counsel.

They will answer questions from CRL commission chairperson David Mosoma and four commissioners.

Mosoma opened the hearing by explaining the sensitivity of the matter, the broader pain and anger it has caused.

In the video, the centre manager, Jose Maponyane, can be heard telling activist and author Mahlangu in a heated argument that he was not welcome, that “this is my mall” in the aisles of a Clicks store.

The commission was interested in understanding why the centre manager acted in this manner and why exactly was he suspended.

“Don’t you think Mr Maponyane is also a victim, a victim victimiser? As a result of cultural imperialism that made its way throughout value chain? They are fighting amongst themselves because they have lost who they are. The action of Maponyane is a representative of a bigger picture. It is a national crisis, people walking like zombies because they have lost their identity,” Mosoma said.

Konig explained that the incident, which he said they deeply regretted, was unprecedented and a learning curve for the organisation.

He said although he could not speak for Maponyane on the reason for his actions, the centre manager was very remorseful and acknowledged it was inappropriate.

“Redefine Properties publicly distanced itself from the actions of the manager. We understand Mahlangu and his partner were treated inappropriately. It is a learning experience for the entire establishment.

“A delegation from Redefine Properties went to Mthambothini Ndebele royal house, we humbled themselves, paid deep respect to Ndebele people and apologised,” Konig said.

The commission is expected to announce its recommendations at the end of the hearing.