Asanda Matlhare
Intern Journalist
3 minute read
13 Apr 2021
5:00 am
Courts
Courts | Premium

Disgraced Hlophe will stay on the bench for a while – analysts

Asanda Matlhare

Hlophe – found guilty for trying to influence the outcome of a case in favour of Jacob Zuma – stays on the bench for now as the process to impeach him has never been done before.

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe. Picture: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Bongiwe Gumede
  Disgraced high court judge John Hlophe – found guilty of judicial misconduct for trying to influence the outcome of a case in favour of former president Jacob Zuma – may keep his seat on the bench for now because the process to impeach him has never been done before. The closest any judge came to being impeached was when Judge Nkola Motata was found guilty of misconduct and eventually fined R1.1 million in 2019 ... after a process which dragged on for 11 years. Motata, who had already retired, was not impeached. The difference between the two cases is...

Read more on these topics