Joost’s brother cleared after killing armed robbers

Late Springbok legend Joost van der Westhuizen’s brother, Pieter van der Westhuizen, has been cleared after shooting and killing two robbers in a church.

Van der Westhuizen killed the two men who attempted to rob churchgoers at the Querencia Ministries Church in Centurion during a church service on 26 July 2020.

An inquest docket was opened by Saps and registered under Wierda Brug CAS nr 396/07/2020, his legal representative Ulrich Roux said.

“In accordance with the inquest procedure, an investigation was conducted by the SAPS in order to determine whether our client acted negligently and / or without any lawful justification when he shot and killed the two robbers,” Roux said.

“It has been confirmed during the SAPS investigation that our client acted in self defence when he shot and killed the robbers and that his actions in all probability resulted in the prevention of any innocent churchgoers being hurt or killed by the armed robbers.”

Consequently the charges against Van der Westhuizen have been withdrawn in their entirety and the docket closed by the SAPS.

“Our client is relieved that this ordeal has been brought to finality and that he can carry on with his life. He would furthermore like to thank the Saps for their diligent work in finalising this investigation.”

