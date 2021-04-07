Mogoeng has legitimate right to express his views – political analyst

Mogoeng has legitimate right to express his views – political analystCourts 3 hours ago
Last week, the chief justice filed an appeal against the JCC finding of misconduct and stated in reply that none of his statements were ‘anti-Palestine or anti-anybody’.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
