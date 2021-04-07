 
 
Mogoeng has legitimate right to express his views – political analyst

Courts

Last week, the chief justice filed an appeal against the JCC finding of misconduct and stated in reply that none of his statements were ‘anti-Palestine or anti-anybody’.

Marizka Coetzer
07 Apr 2021
05:30:34 AM
Mogoeng has legitimate right to express his views – political analyst

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Picture: GCIS

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has hit back hard at the Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) with a 30 something-page appeal against apologising after he was criticised for “controversial political comments” made during a webinar. Last week, Mogoeng filed an appeal against the JCC finding of misconduct and stated in reply that none of his statements were “anti-Palestine or anti-anybody” during a webinar hosted by an Israeli newspaper, Jerusalem Post in June 2020. Political analyst Daniel Silke said there was a danger in personal opinions that have a religious foundation. “I think, however, Mogoeng does certainly have a legitimate right in the...

