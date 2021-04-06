Courts 6.4.2021 07:41 pm

DA MP gets R500 bail for attempted murder

Citizen reporter
DA MP gets R500 bail for attempted murder

Mlindi Nhanha. Picture: Screenshot

Mlindi Nhanha is accused of shooting at his brother-in-law on Sunday after he intervened when Nhanha allegedly assaulted his wife, Vatiswa Nhanha.

A Democratic Alliance (DA) MP in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) has appeared in the Alice Magistrate’s Court for attempted murder.

Mlindi Nhanha is accused of shooting at his brother-in-law, Mxolisi Daniel, on Sunday 3am in Dyamala, after Daniel intervened when Nhanha allegedly assaulted his wife, Vatiswa.

“It is alleged that he [Nhanha] assaulted her. Vatiswa’s 40-year-old brother, Mxolisi Daniel then allegedly chased him out of the homestead.

“It is claimed that Nhanha became violent towards his brother-in-law and went to his car, took his firearm, shot at him but missed,” the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said in statement.

ALSO READ: Cop demands bribe from undercover colleague at illegal roadblock

Daniel reported the matter to police and Nhanha was arrested on Monday. His firearm was also confiscated.

However, Daniel has since withdraw his case, saying that he and Nhanha had ironed out their differences.

“The NPA will, however, study the docket and make a decision whether or not to proceed with the case.

“Nhanha was released on R500 bail and the case was postponed to 7 June 2021,” the NPA said.

Nhanha is also the DA’s spokesperson in the Eastern Cape.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
DA wants SAHRC to investigate ‘failure to roll out vaccines’ 6.4.2021
Acting NPA Mpumalanga boss, co-accused back in court for bail hearing 1.4.2021
NPA prosecutor arrested for alleged corruption 31.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News How South Africans lost money in a bitcoin scam on Facebook

Local News Joburg proposes surcharge for all prepaid City Power customers

World Russia’s Putin allowed to stay in power until 2036

Proteas Proteas keeper De Kock escapes fake fielding charge

Opinion Here’s why it’s not true that SA roads are the most dangerous


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition