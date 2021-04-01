Acting NPA Mpumalanga boss, co-accused back in court for bail hearing

The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court will today hear the bail application of the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) acting Mpumalanga head, a Hawks unit commander and a senior government official who were arrested this week for corruption.

State advocate Matric Luphondo, Mpumalanga human settlements department head Kebone Masange and Hawks unit commander Lieutenant-Colonel Ayanda Plaatje, are accused of conspiring to bribe a prosecutor to withdraw charges against Masange for contravening the Immigration Act and committing fraud.

It is alleged that Plaatje was paid R28 000 have the case against Masange withdrawn.

Masange was arrested last year for allegedly being in the country illegally and using fraudulent documents that landed him a post at the Mpumalanga human settlements department.

Luphondo is accused of approaching him with a similar request to get his case withdrawn.

“The NPA official offered and handed over R5 000 and an 18-year-old bottle of Glenfiddich Scotch whiskey,” the Hawks said in a statement on Tuesday.

The trio first appeared in court on Wednesday. Their bail application will continue after the NPA’s application for a seven-day postponement was denied.

The State is expected to oppose bail.

