Courts 26.3.2021 10:56 am

Charges against Malusi Gigaba’s ex dropped

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Norma Mngoma, Malusi Gigaba's estranged wife in court. Picture: Jacques Nelles

This puts an end to seven months of legal drama between former Home Affairs minister Malusi Gigaba and his estranged wife, Norma Mngoma.

Former Home Affairs minister Malusi Gigaba’s estranged wife Norma Mngoma left court on Friday with a weight off her shoulders when charges of crimen injuria and malicious damage to property against her were dropped.

This has put an end to more than seven months of legal drama between Gigaba and Mngoma.

Her last appearance in the Pretoria’s Magistrates Court was in February when her attorney argued that due to a high court ruling that her arrest by the Hawks in July 2020 was unlawful and should be set aside. Her legal counsel suggested the arrest may have been an abuse of power by Gigaba.

Mngoma’s attorneys said this meant the charges against Mngoma had no bearing and should be dropped. The judge agreed and said the Hawks should return Mngoma’s elecronic devices and restore all the information downloaded from them during the investigation.

ALSO READ: Norma Mngoma case postponed, wants charges dropped

Mgnoma was arrested after allegedly causing extensive damage to a multimillion-rand Mercedes-Benz driven by Gigaba. The couple are in the process of divorcing. Mngoma dropped her married Gigaba surname after salacious allegations her husband had another affair.

In 2017 it was revealed Gigaba had an affair with a fashion stylist living in New York. Mngoma said at the time she was staying with her husband and they would work through this.

RELATED: A brief history of Norma Mngoma and Malusi Gigaba’s stormy relationship

During an interview on eNCA late last year, Norma said she was willing to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture to testify about what she had seen during her marriage to Gigaba.

She alleged that by the time she and Gigaba got into a relationship, he was already involved with the Guptas.

