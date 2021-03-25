 
 
Should Zuma go to prison or get another chance to face Zondo?

Courts 6 hours ago

Advocate Ngcukaitobi has argued that prison time for Zuma would restore the ConCourt’s authority, but some experts say Zuma should be allowed another chance to face the state capture inquiry.

Bernadette Wicks
25 Mar 2021
08:00:22 PM
Should Zuma go to prison or get another chance to face Zondo?

Move One Million outside the Constitutional Court in Braamfontein, 25 March 2021. A group of ANC members protested in support of Zuma ahead of the courts desision on whether he was in contempt of a previous ruling, whilst a bigger group of protestors from Action SA and Move One Million counter protested. Picture: Neil McCartney

Former president Jacob Zuma’s fate now rests with the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) justices, after judgment in his contempt case – for refusing to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture – was reserved on Thursday. And while what they’ll do with it remains anyone’s guess at this point, experts and analysts agree he should be looking at jail time – or at least the threat thereof. After the commission’s efforts to get Zuma into the witness box failed, in January it got an order from the ConCourt compelling him to make an appearance. Regardless, he has...

