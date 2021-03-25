Should Zuma go to prison or get another chance to face Zondo?Courts 6 hours ago
Advocate Ngcukaitobi has argued that prison time for Zuma would restore the ConCourt’s authority, but some experts say Zuma should be allowed another chance to face the state capture inquiry.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Special Feature Before he was King Zwelithini, he was just our brother Goodwill
Columns The death of Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’
Politics Magashule, RET allies ‘bandits’ hell-bent on defying state
Courts Officers left scene without helping the dying Ntumba, court hears
Local News Rubbish piles in Emfuleni as waste trucks held ‘hostage’