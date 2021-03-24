 
 
R700k lawsuit against Olympic athlete dismissed

Yasmin Salie and Christine Kalmer collided on the promenade in Mouille Point during a Spar Ladies Race organised by the Western Province Athletics.

Bernadette Wicks
24 Mar 2021
05:31:17 AM
Picture: iStock

A woman who tried to sue an Olympic athlete for running into her during a road race in Cape Town in 2014, has ended up coming off second best. The Western Cape High Court last week dismissed the R718 000 damages claim Yasmin Salie had brought against both Christine Kalmer and the Western Province Athletics (WPA). This after she and Kalmer – who represented South Africa at the 2016 Olympics – collided on the promenade in Mouille Point during a Spar Ladies Race organised by the WPA in April 2014, leaving Salie with an injured leg. Salie was at the...

