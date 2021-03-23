Ex-Denel COO’s appeal of rape conviction flops

PREMIUM!
Ex-Denel COO’s appeal of rape conviction flopsCourts 4 hours ago
In 2009, Koos Venter was convicted on a total of four charges of raping a one-time colleague and seven charges of indecently assaulting her.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
matric Friday cut-off to register for matric exam rewrites
Opinion Does legislation protect SA consumers?
Environment Thousands toast marshmallows at Iceland’s erupting volcano
General FW de Klerk Foundation slams Zuma, ‘race-based empowerment’
Covid-19 Two-thirds of SA could be infected before they are vaccinated