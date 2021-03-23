 
 
Ex-Denel COO’s appeal of rape conviction flops

Courts 4 hours ago

In 2009, Koos Venter was convicted on a total of four charges of raping a one-time colleague and seven charges of indecently assaulting her.

Bernadette Wicks
23 Mar 2021
05:30:50 AM
Picture: iStock

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has thrown out former Denel boss and convicted sex pest Koos Venter’s bid to overturn his multiple rape and indecent assault convictions. “Rape is one of the most invasive and horrendous criminal acts. Added to that is the trauma that goes with a victim having to recount the ordeal in evidence,” read the opening lines to the majority ruling penned by acting Appeal Judge Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana and handed down last week. In 2009, the Pretoria Regional Court convicted Venter, who used to head up Denel’s Aero Manpower Group division as chief operations officer, on...

