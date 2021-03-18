Gqeberha teenager gets 20 years in prison for rape

The Port Elizabeth Regional Court has sentenced a 17-year-old boy to 20 years imprisonment for two counts of rape.

He got 10 years for each rape, which were committed in September 2019 and June 2020.

“In September 2019, when he was 16 years old, he raped a nine-year-old boy and was released on parental custody. However, he then raped a nine-year-old girl in June 2020. He was arrested and has remained in custody since.

“Both rapes were committed in Booysen Park and the children knew the teenager as they all stayed in the same area. He pleaded not guilty to the rape of the boy but pleaded guilty to raping the girl,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson for Eastern Cape, Anelisa Ngcakani, said in a statement.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the rape of the boy, with five years suspended, and got 10 years for the girl’s rape, with two years suspended.

“As a result, he will serve 13 years direct imprisonment,” Ngcakani said.

Compiled by Neo Thale

