Constitution gives Ramaphosa ‘privacy’, court hears

Courts 53 mins ago

In July 2019, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane released a contentious report on the CR17 campaign – which ultimately saw Ramaphosa elected leader of the ANC.

Bernadette Wicks
17 Mar 2021
05:30:47 AM
Constitution gives Ramaphosa 'privacy', court hears

Cyril Ramaphosa and Julius Malema. Picture: EFF/Twitter

The CR17 campaign committee has shot back at the Economic Freedom Fighters’ legal bid to unseal the funding records of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2017 campaign for the ruling party’s top spot, with advocate Wim Trengrove describing the documents as “the fruit of an unlawful investigation”. “The very investigation in the course of which these private bank statements had been obtained was an unlawful investigation,” he argued in the High Court in Pretoria yesterday. In July 2019, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane released a contentious report on the CR17 campaign – which ultimately saw Ramaphosa elected leader of the ANC at the...

