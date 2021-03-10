Courts 10.3.2021 02:51 pm

Malema and Ndlozi assault case witnesses contradict each other

Bernadette Wicks
Malema and Ndlozi assault case witnesses contradict each other

EFF leader Julius Malema and EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in court. Picture: Twitter / @EFFSouthAfrica

The former investigating officer in the case, Lieutenant-Colonel Charles Seanego, took the stand for the state on Wednesday morning.

The video footage the state is relying on to prove its assault case against Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi took  centre stage in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, when two contradictory versions of how this crucial evidence was handled by police emerged.

Malema and Ndlozi are facing charges of common assault over their now alleged scuffle with Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Venter at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s burial in April 2018.

Video footage of the incident purports to show them pushing and shoving Venter after he refused their vehicle entry to the Fourways Memorial Park that day.

Their trial began last October and sat for two days before being postponed. Proceedings resumed again this week.

ALSO READ: Credibility of video footage in Malema, Ndlozi’s police assault trial questioned

The former investigating officer in the case, Lieutenant-Colonel Charles Seanego, took the stand for the state on Wednesday morning.

In his evidence-in-chief, now-retired Seanego told the court how he had collected a copy of the footage from then cemetery manager Deon Klingbiel, placed it in a forensic bag and sealed it in front of him.


The problem is this directly contradicts what Klingbiel himself said on the stand on Tuesday – something Malema and Ndlozi’s advocate, Laurence Hodes SC, honed in on under cross examination.

“Would it surprise you that Mr Klingbiel says – and he told the court – you never sealed it in a forensic bag in front of him?” Hodes asked Seanego.

“I would disagree with him,” he replied.

Seanego was eventually forced to concede, however, that he had not made mention of this in his statement at the time.

Hodes on Wednesday also raised questions about how the footage was kept afterwards and whether the chain of custody was properly documented.

The case continues.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Daily news update: Mkhwebane an ANC battleground, Stephen Grootes ‘a racist boy’, PowerBall results 10.3.2021
‘I accept no apology from a racist boy,’ Malema tells Stephen Grootes 9.3.2021
Credibility of video footage in Malema, Ndlozi’s police assault trial questioned 9.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

State Capture Transnet could’ve saved on locomotives from Mitsui, Zondo hears

Crime DNA backlog ‘absolutely not acceptable’, says Cele

Motoring News WATCH: How fast is fast? Meet the Porsche 911 GT2 RS

World Hackers tap into 150k cameras at banks, jails, Tesla and more

Business News ‘Patriotic’ MultiChoice wants to help ease SABC’s financial woes


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition