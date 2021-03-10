Magashule bodyguard gets 15 years for stealing R8m Pierneef painting

Former Free State premier Ace Magashule’s bodyguard, Ricardo Mettler, on Wednesday was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for stealing an R8 million Pierneef painting from the office of the premier.

Mettler was found guilty last year on four counts of theft, fraud, money laundering and perjury.

Free State High Court Judge Soma Naidoo also sentenced Mettler to another 15 years for money laundering for offering the painting to a Chinese businessman as guarantee for a loan.

Mettler stole the painting in March 2018 while helping to vacate the office of Magashule.

He removed the barcode and covered the painting with brown paper. He then offered the painting to Wei-Lun Hsu, for a loan of between R2 million and R3 million.

“Hsu placed the painting in the newspapers to see if someone claimed it. A senior official from the Department of Public Works recognised the painting and contacted Mettler, requesting he return it. Mettler refused and a charge of theft was laid against him,” NPA regional spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said in a statement.

Mettler will serve 15 years imprisonment after the court ordered the sentences to run concurrently.

“The court added another 15 years for fraud. He pretended that the painting was donated to him by Magashule and that it legally belonged to him. In addition, Naidoo sentenced Mettler to 12 months for making a false statement to the police in which he said Magashule gave him the painting,” Shuping said.

State prosecutor advocate Antoinette Ferreira said Mettler knew he was stealing a valuable painting the day he took it.

“The accused had a motive when he wanted to disguise the marking. He knew the painting was valuable in March 2018 when he wanted to offer it to Hsu as a guarantee.

“He was twice requested to return the painting but he refused. He was motivated by greed. He abused his position of trust and there is a public outcry by the community about public officials who think they are entitled to government resources,” Ferreira said.

