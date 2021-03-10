AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo assault case resumes

AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo is expected to appear in the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for his assault case.

Last month, a warrant of arrest was issued for Dalindyebo after he failed to appear in court due to ill health. The arrest warrant was stayed until his next court appearance and for the court to receive his medical certificate.

Dalindyebo was arrested in March last year for allegedly assaulting his son, prince Azenathi Dalindyebo, in an incident that allegedly involved him wielding an axe and machete at the Bumbane Great Place. The king allegedly assaulted his family with “bushknives and an axe” and vandalised the property.

It was reported that king Dalindyebo assaulted his son following a dispute over his paternity. He was also allegedly aggressive towards anyone who attempted to approach him.

Dalindyebo was released on early parole in December 2019 after he served four years of a 12-year prison sentence for arson, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.

