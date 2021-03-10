Courts 10.3.2021 10:29 am

AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo assault case resumes

Citizen reporter
AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo assault case resumes

AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo in happier times with Prince Azenathi Dalindyebo. Picture: Gallo Images

Last month, a warrant of arrest was issued for Dalindyebo after he failed to appear in court.

AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo is expected to appear in the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for his assault case.

Last month, a warrant of arrest was issued for Dalindyebo after he failed to appear in court due to ill health. The arrest warrant was stayed until his next court appearance and for the court to receive his medical certificate.

ALSO READ: Warrant of arrest issued for AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo

Dalindyebo was arrested in March last year for allegedly assaulting his son, prince Azenathi Dalindyebo, in an incident that allegedly involved him wielding an axe and machete at the Bumbane Great Place. The king allegedly assaulted his family with “bushknives and an axe” and vandalised the property.

It was reported that king Dalindyebo assaulted his son following a dispute over his paternity. He was also allegedly aggressive towards anyone who attempted to approach him.

Dalindyebo was released on early parole in December 2019 after he served four years of a 12-year prison sentence for arson, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.

READ NEXT: Dalindyebo sent all his ‘children’ to undergo DNA testing

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Teen held for murder of Mapula Khune freed 8.3.2021
Bongani Bongo’s ex-wife granted R10K bail in corruption case 8.3.2021
‘Embarrassing and pathetic’ – EFF condemns Steinhoff funding NPA forensic probe 6.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News WATCH: How fast is fast? Meet the Porsche 911 GT2 RS

World Hackers tap into 150k cameras at banks, jails, Tesla and more

Business News ‘Patriotic’ MultiChoice wants to help ease SABC’s financial woes

Society Covid-19 worsening shocking rate of GBV, says WHO

Courts Agrizzi’s bail conditions relaxed, Bosasa case postponed to May


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition