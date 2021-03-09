Former ANC MP Vincent Smith is to appear in the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court on charges of corruption and fraud on Tuesday, 9 March.

Smith’s co-accused, former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi, who was also due in court, won’t be able to attend as he is still not well enough.

Agrizzi suffered from a heart attack last year which landed him in hospital.

The two accused have been charged with contravening section 7 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

It is alleged that Smith failed to disclose the details of monies paid to his account by Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations.

The former ANC MP faces corruption charges relating to a CCTV and security system installed at his home in October 2014 and two payments totaling R671,000 made to his company, Euro Blitz, in 2015 and 2016.

The payments were allegedly initiated by Agrizzi, who has also been charged for his role in making the payments to Smith.

Smith also faces fraud charges for his failure to declare the gifts in the Parliamentary Register of Members’ Interests.

It’s alleged Smith acted in a manner that favoured Bosasa during his tenure as chairperson of the portfolio committee on correctional services in exchange for benefits.

Heart attack

Agrizzi had a heart attack in hospital on 21 October last year. When his condition worsened, he was transferred to a private facility. The heart attack happened a week after the Specialised Commercial Crime Court denied Agrizzi bail.

This decision was later overturned and he was granted bail by the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Additional reporting from Makhosandile Zulu

