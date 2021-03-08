Courts 8.3.2021 04:16 pm

Bongani Bongo’s ex-wife granted R10K bail in corruption case

Citizen reporter
Bongani Bongo’s ex-wife granted R10K bail in corruption case

Former State Security Minister Bongani Bongo outside the Western Cape High Court after his appearance on February 15, 2021. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

She is alleged to have received R1 million after a legal firm received R52 million from the Mpumalanga department of human settlements.

ANC MP and former state security minister Bongani Bongo’s former wife, Sandile Nkosi, appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of corruption and money laundering.

Nkosi was arrested after handing herself over to the Hawks on Monday morning. She was granted R10,000 bail by court and released.

ALSO READ: Corruption case against Bongani Bongo dismissed

She is expected to return to the dock alongside Bongo and 10 others on May 4.

They are all facing charges of corruption, fraud, theft, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

Bongo and his co-accused appeared in court last week Friday and stand accused of graft linked to dubious land deals in Mpumalanga amounting to almost R124 million.

Meanwhile, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Sipho Ngwema said Nkosi was alleged to have received R1 million from Singwane Attorneys.

ALSO READ: Judge bemoans witnesses’ conflicting evidence in Bongo’s corruption trial

“This was after the Mpumalanga department of human settlements paid R52 million to Singwane Attorneys without any basis for such payment.

“She never had any business dealings with Singwane Attorneys nor was she a client who gave Singwane Attorneys instructions to institute a civil action for claim of any money,” he told Jacaranda FM.

Ngwema said the legal firm had been appointed by the department on a recommendation made by Bongo.

Charges dropped

In a separate case, Bongo was cleared of corruption charges after Western Cape High Court Judge President John Hlophe granted his discharge application last month.

The case related to allegations Bongo had attempted to bribe advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara, the evidence leader for Parliament’s Eskom inquiry.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘Embarrassing and pathetic’ – EFF condemns Steinhoff funding NPA forensic probe 6.3.2021
Mandela funeral fraud case moves to high court 5.3.2021
Arrest warrant issued for ex-crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli after court no-show 5.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Driving impressions Why Golf GTI should take note of BMW hot hatch

Parliament Woman’s gun licence application ‘rejected’ for wearing head scarf

Politics DA accuse EFF and ANC of race-baiting in eNCA’s Lindsay Dentlinger saga

Covid-19 Closing Nasrec field hospital before third wave ‘short-sighted’

Covid-19 365 days of Covid-19: Death, corruption and the future of the SA


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition