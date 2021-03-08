ANC MP and former state security minister Bongani Bongo’s former wife, Sandile Nkosi, appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of corruption and money laundering.

Nkosi was arrested after handing herself over to the Hawks on Monday morning. She was granted R10,000 bail by court and released.

She is expected to return to the dock alongside Bongo and 10 others on May 4.

They are all facing charges of corruption, fraud, theft, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

Bongo and his co-accused appeared in court last week Friday and stand accused of graft linked to dubious land deals in Mpumalanga amounting to almost R124 million.

Meanwhile, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Sipho Ngwema said Nkosi was alleged to have received R1 million from Singwane Attorneys.

“This was after the Mpumalanga department of human settlements paid R52 million to Singwane Attorneys without any basis for such payment.

“She never had any business dealings with Singwane Attorneys nor was she a client who gave Singwane Attorneys instructions to institute a civil action for claim of any money,” he told Jacaranda FM.

Ngwema said the legal firm had been appointed by the department on a recommendation made by Bongo.

Charges dropped

In a separate case, Bongo was cleared of corruption charges after Western Cape High Court Judge President John Hlophe granted his discharge application last month.

The case related to allegations Bongo had attempted to bribe advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara, the evidence leader for Parliament’s Eskom inquiry.

