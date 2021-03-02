Alleged mastermind of Tshegofatso Pule’s murder argues for bail

Ntuthuko Shoba, the alleged mastermind behind the brutal murder of Tshegofatso Pule is set to hear the outcome of his bail application this Friday, 5 March.

The 32-year-old appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrates’ Court on Monday, where his formal bail application was argued.

Shoba currently faces charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and defeating the ends of justice for his alleged involvement in the murder of 28-year-old Tshego.

He is believed to be the father of her unborn child.

READ MORE: Muzikayise Malephane pens confession letter on killing Tshegofatso Pule

The accused’s defence presented the reasons to the magistrate to consider for granting Shoba R2,000 bail, stating that he was not a flight risk, had a job and would not intimidate the witnesses in the case.

However, the public prosecutor argued that these reasons were not exceptional and did not meet the requirements for granting bail as per section 64 of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977.

Quoting an affidavit drafted by the investigating officer, the public prosecutor further explained that it was not in the interest of justice to grant Shoba bail as he would tamper with the case by intimidating or threatening the witnesses.

“Everyone can see that the community is outraged by this matter. It has gotten so much media attention that even the President knows about it. Nothing he said made it exceptional to be granted bail besides his employment and places to stay in Johannesburg,” the state argued.

The public prosecutor also revealed that there was evidence against Shoba, such as cellphone recordings obtained from a telecommunication company, and video footage of Shoba accompanying Tshego to the Jeep, which the hitman cited as the vehicle he had used to pick up Tshego on the day of her murder.

The defence further debated that his client had no knowledge of the witnesses and could not tamper with hardcore evidence in the hands of the police.

ALSO READ: Tshegofatso Pule’s killer pleads guilty, gets 20 years in jail

He would allegedly move to his parents’ house and report to a police station to show his cooperation in the case.

He also emphasised that Shoba had no family abroad or anywhere in the country to escape to.

After the Magistrate had heard both sides, she postponed the matter to 5 March for judgement.

Following the proceedings, The Sister’s Keeper Movement, an organisation fighting against gender-based violence (GBV) staged a peaceful protest outside the court, demanding that the state does not grant Shoba bail.

This article first appeared on Roodepoort Record and was republished with permission.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.