Zuma foundation relying on wrong legislation in letter slamming Zondo?

The Jacob G Zuma Foundation has accused Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s of trying to get the judiciary to “bend” the law in his efforts to have the former president jailed for two years, saying the legislation only provides for a jail term of up to six months.

The problem is, it’s relying on the wrong legislation.

In a statement issued on Monday, the foundation described the move as an act of desperation aimed at getting Zuma convicted by any means.

“This desperation of the Deputy Chief Justice Zondo, abusing his position as the second in charge in the Constitutional Court, instructing his subordinates to bend the laws of the country is unprecedented. He ignores process and jurisdictions as prescribed in law, just to ensure the Zuma state capture commission of inquiry finds president Zuma guilty by hook or crook, to deliver him to some hidden masters,” it charged,

“The 1947 Commissions Act talks about six months imprisonment or a £55 fine, not the two years imprisonment the honourable judge who is chairing the commission alone suggests.”

In the proceedings in question, though, Zuma isn’t being charged under the act referred to – the Commissions Act – but with contempt of court, a common law offence which is generally punishable at the discretion of the court.

Late last year, commission chairperson Zondo eventually subpoenaed Zuma to appear before him. This was after the commission’s other efforts to get him back into the witness box after a brief appearance in 2019 had come to nothing. On the day his evidence was due to begin, Zuma brought an application for Zondo to recuse himself and wound up staging a dramatic walk out after it was dismissed.

In late November Zondo once again subpoenaed him. This time around, though, the commission also turned to the Constitutional Court for an order compelling Zuma to comply. In January it was successful.

Regardless, though, Zuma was again a no-show at his appearance last month. Now, the commission has brought an urgent application to have him held in contempt of court and jailed for two years.

