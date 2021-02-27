 
 
Court ruling gives Free State man second bite at RAF

Courts 3 hours ago

The man suffered extensive facial injuries in a rollover collision on the road between Wesselbron and Odendalsrus in 2015, leaving him scarred and disfigured.

Bernadette Wicks
27 Feb 2021
05:26:02 AM
Picture: iStock.

In 2019, the Road Accident Fund (RAF) dismissed a claim lodged by a Free State man who had been left permanently disfigured in the wake of a horrific crash, finding the injuries he had sustained were not serious enough. But now the courts have stepped in and given him another bite at the cherry, setting aside the fund’s decision and ordering that it reconsider his case. The man suffered extensive facial injuries in a rollover collision on the road between Wesselbron and Odendalsrus in 2015, leaving him scarred and disfigured. But in 2019, the RAF dismissed his claim for general...

