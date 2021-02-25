Courts 25.2.2021 01:21 pm

Man gets 20 years for setting alight girlfriend

Mpho Thobane in court. Picture: NPA/Twitter

The 31-year-old woman was admitted to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg with severe burn wounds but succumbed to her injuries.

The Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court has sentenced Mpho Thobane to 20 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend, Viwe Dalingozi, in 2018.

Thobane was found guilty of premeditated murder and arson after dousing Dalingozi with petrol and setting her alight in her flat in Johannesburg in November 2018.

The murder caused an uproar, with then Gauteng MEC for community safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane condemning the murder after Dalingozi was accused “of being in contact with her former lover”.

The 31-year-old woman was admitted to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg with severe burn wounds but succumbed to her injuries.

“It is very important we continue to dissuade women not to stay in abusive relationships. Men are supposed to be protectors of women and children as well as providers for their families. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Dalingozi family during these trying times,” she said at the time.

