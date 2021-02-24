Courts 24.2.2021 11:41 am

Ex-police finance administrator sentenced to three years for theft

Citizen Reporter
Ex-police finance administrator sentenced to three years for theft

Picture: iStock

The former police finance administrator faked receipts and stole thousands from the Ficksburg SAPS.

Former police finance administrator Mavis Mmalefa Buthelezi Mokoena (42) has been sentenced to three years imprisonment for theft by the Ficksburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 21 February.

According to Hawks regional spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo, R117 000 was stolen from the Ficksburg SAPS.

“Mokeona misappropriated approximately R117 000 from the Ficksburg SAPS from 2014 to 2016. The Auditor-General discovered that she stole R51 000 of  firearm licensing money and faked some receipts,” Singo said.

Singo said Mokoena was attached to the finance section responsible for receiving third-party funds at the time of the offence.

ALSO READ: Ex-cop sentenced to 16 years for kidnapping, drugs

“She voluntarily resigned from the service before disciplinary measures were initiated. This was after an internal audit process where it was discovered that an amount of R51 000 could not be accounted for.

“A case was opened and subsequently handed over to the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team for further handling which resulted in her arrest,” Singo added.

Singo said that the court has since sentenced Mokoena to three years suspended for four years on condition she pays back the amount of R51 000 to SAPS in monthly installments of R5 000 within 10 months, with the last payment of R1 000 to be paid at the end of January 2022.

Compiled by Reitumetse Makwea

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ex-cop sentenced to 17 years for girlfriend’s murder 23.2.2021
Ex-cop sentenced to 16 years for kidnapping, drugs 23.2.2021
Fixing Prasa will be a long haul 13.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Through the looking glass of a social worker during Covid-19 

Breaking News Zuma’s long-awaited day in court finally set

Eish! Helen Zille: I did not put microchip in man’s brain

matric Matrics: Where to rewrite and get your papers re-marked 

matric Where to apply for bursaries and scholarships for 2021


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition