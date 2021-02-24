Ex-police finance administrator sentenced to three years for theft

Former police finance administrator Mavis Mmalefa Buthelezi Mokoena (42) has been sentenced to three years imprisonment for theft by the Ficksburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 21 February.

According to Hawks regional spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo, R117 000 was stolen from the Ficksburg SAPS.

“Mokeona misappropriated approximately R117 000 from the Ficksburg SAPS from 2014 to 2016. The Auditor-General discovered that she stole R51 000 of firearm licensing money and faked some receipts,” Singo said.

Singo said Mokoena was attached to the finance section responsible for receiving third-party funds at the time of the offence.

“She voluntarily resigned from the service before disciplinary measures were initiated. This was after an internal audit process where it was discovered that an amount of R51 000 could not be accounted for.

“A case was opened and subsequently handed over to the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team for further handling which resulted in her arrest,” Singo added.

Singo said that the court has since sentenced Mokoena to three years suspended for four years on condition she pays back the amount of R51 000 to SAPS in monthly installments of R5 000 within 10 months, with the last payment of R1 000 to be paid at the end of January 2022.

Compiled by Reitumetse Makwea

