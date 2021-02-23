Ex-cop sentenced to 17 years for girlfriend’s murder

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has hailed the “harsh sentencing” of former constable Xichavo Makamu for the murder of his girlfriend, Napsadi Thobejane

Makamu who was stationed at Welbekend police station was sentenced to 17 years following his appearance in the Johannesburg high court on Tuesday, 23 February.

Ipid national spokesperson Ndileka Cola said Thobejane died after she was stabbed 39 times on 29 June 2019 in their rented room in Tembisa.

“Thobejane died when she arrived at the Tembisa Hospital the same day. The former constable was arrested on the same day when he later arrived at the crime scene,” Cola said.

“Ipid attended the crime scene, found the knife used to stab Thobejane under the bed and other evidence being a tracksuit top were found on the scene.”

Ipid said said it trusted the sentence was a suitable warning to other police officers who perpetrate domestic violence.

“We hope it serves a strong message to all officers of the law who perpetuate domestic violence that we will leave no stone unturned in the investigation process and will ensure justice is served for the families of the victims of police misconduct,” said IPID.

Meanwhile, Felix Christopher Eghan, 32, appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 22 February on charges of human trafficking and possession of counterfeit goods.

It is alleged that in November 2020, a 34-year-old woman was lured from Cape Town to Johannesburg with the promise of lucrative job opportunities.

In a statement Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, said an investigation revealed the victim was held captive against her will at different lodges in the Johannesburg area since her arrival.

“She was rescued during a disruptive operation conducted by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation in Johannesburg, Randburg and Douglasdale last week Friday, 19 February.

“Police seized electronic gadgets for further investigation. Counterfeit goods consisting of luxurious time pieces, clothes and perfumes worth about R100 000 were also confiscated,” Mulamu said.

Eghan was remanded in custody. The case was postponed to Monday, 1 March as the investigation continues and other suspects sought.

Compiled by Reitumetse Makwea

