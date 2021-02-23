Fugitive Bushiri takes on Malawian government

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader and fugitive Shepherd Bushiri is reportedly taking legal action against the Malawian government.

His lawyers told e.tv News that the state had contravened a court order saying the Bushiris should be summoned to court for their extradition matter next month and not to be arrested before then.

The couple had been granted permission for a court injunction stopping them from being rearrested.

Malawi police issued a warrant of arrest for Bushiri and his wife Mary and allegedly stormed one of his premises to effect the arrest.

The couple will appear in the Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court on 8 March and the decision on their extradition to South Africa is expected to be made on the same day.

Malawi received the formal extradition request from the South African government on 4 December.

The Bushiris are wanted in connection with a fraud and money laundering case to the alleged tune of R102 million.

The duo, however, fled the country to their homeland just a few days after they were granted bail of R200,000 each – under strict conditions – in the Pretoria Central Magistrate’s Court.

The couple skipped the country in November stating safety and security concerns, claiming they would not get a fair trial in South Africa.

However, it seems the Malawian government is not making things easy for them after their daughter was blocked from flying to Nairobi, Kenya, for medical attention on Friday.

According to spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo, the daughter was accompanied by three guardians after being referred by Malawi medical professionals to seek further medical treatment.

All required immigration details were in place to facilitate her travel to Kenya, added Nyondo.

“Up to date, my office hasn’t been supplied with any information as to why the child was denied the right to lawfully access medical attention after being duly referred by a competent medical practitioner.

“The child’s condition remains critical at the same medical facility which referred her to seek further medical attention in Kenya.

“I have strong belief in the leadership of this country and I am certain that it will positively consider our plea and request that the child must go and have medical care just as she was referred by the doctor,” said Nyondo.

