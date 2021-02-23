Ex-cop sentenced to 16 years for kidnapping, drugs

A former police official attached to the Protection and Security Services (PSS) unit, Moleboheng Precious Mohasoa, aged 29 and her co-accused appeared in the Bloemfontein Regional Court yesterday, 22 February 2021, for sentencing on drug-related and kidnapping charges.

They were sentenced to 15 years on a count of kidnapping and 12 months for drug dealing. They will effectively serve 16 years direct imprisonment.

According to Hawks regional spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo, Mahashoa and co-accused Innocent Paki Kompi, aged 31, and Napo Moses Mohasoa, aged 33, were arrested for kidnapping and forcing a chemistry student at the University of Free State to assist them in manufacturing illegal drugs worth R10 000.

“Their conviction emanates from the incident which took place in November 2016, when the trio coerced a victim to assist them in manufacturing drugs worth R10 000,” Singo said.

“The victim who was a chemistry student at the University of Free State reported the matter to the police after he escaped from the house where he had been kept against his will.”

Singo added that a search and seizure operation was conducted by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team at the premises where the victim was kept.

“The trio were arrested at the premises for kidnapping and possession of drugs which were found concealed in a safe,” Singo said.

The court convicted them on 28 January 2021.

ALSO READ: Former policeman arrested

Meanwhile, Wander Nkadimeng, Monwabisi Siphambo and Jack Xolisi appeared in the Estcourt Magistrate’s Court on 22 February on a charge of theft.

It is alleged that on 21 October 2020, a goods train was stopped in the Ennersdale area near Estcourt and a container broken into. A number of boxes containing digital video disc players valued at R67 000 were stolen.

The case was reported at the Estcourt police station. The stolen items were recovered by the Wembezi police and positively identified by Transnet.

The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team in Pietermaritzburg conducted an investigation which led to the arrest of the suspects.

They were charged with theft and were remanded in custody until 8 April 2021 for trial preparation in the Regional Court.

Compiled by Reitumetse Makwea

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.