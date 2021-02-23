Courts 23.2.2021 10:16 am

Supreme Court dismisses pastor’s bid for freedom

Vhahangwele Nemakonde
Supreme Court dismisses pastor’s bid for freedom

Televangelist Timothy Omotoso in the dock of the Port Elizabeth High Court. Picture: ANA

Televangelist has been beset by failed applications since the start of the long-running case.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed preacher Timothy Omotoso’s application for leave to appeal his ongoing incarceration.

“Having considered the notice of motion and the other documents filed, the application for leave to appeal is dismissed on the grounds that there are no reasonable prospects of success and there is no other compelling reason why an appeal should be heard,” the SCA said in its ruling.

This was after his trial was delayed in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday due to the unavailability of the judge who had to attend to a private matter.

ALSO READ: Omotoso trial: Victim details further abuse, as defence hits back

Omotoso has been in jail since 20 April 2017 when the Hawks in Port Elizabeth arrested him. He shares the dock with Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho who are out on bail.

The three face 97 charges, including rape, human trafficking and racketeering, for allegedly targeting and recruiting young girls for sexual exploitation.

It is alleged the girls were taken from their homes to two mission houses in KwaZulu-Natal where they were made to engage in sexual acts with Omotoso.

The televangelist has been beset by failed applications since the start of the long-running case.

ALSO READ: Timothy Omotoso rape trial: Defence lawyer grills ex-idols twin on testimony

In October, the same court refused to release him on bail.

In November, his bid for leave to appeal the judgment also failed.

Omotoso’s legal team submitted that the court finding that he was a flight risk had overlooked the existence of an extradition treaty between South Africa and his home country, Nigeria.

Additional reporting by News24 Wire

