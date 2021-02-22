Courts 22.2.2021 12:02 pm

Mastermind of Tshegofatso Pule’s murder to apply for bail next week

Bernadette Wicks
Mastermind of Tshegofatso Pule’s murder to apply for bail next week

Ntuthuko Shoba in court. Picture: Bernadette Wicks

Ntuthuko Shoba is believed to have been the father of Pule’s unborn baby, and her murder was meant to prevent his wife from finding out about their affair.

The man accused of masterminding the death of slain mother-to-be Tshegofatso Pule will be applying for bail next week.

Ntuthuko Shoba – understood to have been the father of Pule’s unborn baby – made a brief appearance in the dock of the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Monday morning, following his arrest on Friday. His case was postponed to next week for a formal bail application.

Pule was found dead in Durban Deep last June. The 28-year-old had been shot in the chest and hanged from a tree. She was eight months pregnant at the time.

Last week, Muzikayise Malephane pleaded guilty to having shot her and hanged her afterwards but said he was a hired hand and that Shoba who had offered him R70 000 to kill her.

In his plea, Malephane said Shoba was married and didn’t want his wife to find out about his relationship with Pule. He said the plan was originally to make it look as though she had committed suicide.

In addition to murder, Malephane also pleaded guilty defeating the administration of justice as well as illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was sentenced to 20 years behind bars, in accordance with a deal he struck with the state which is also expected see him testify against Shoba in court.

Speaking outside court on Monday, Pule’s uncle, Tumisang Katake, said her loved ones were still struggling to come to terms with her death.

“The family is in tatters,” he said.

He said seeing Shoba in the dock had further “opened up old wounds that were just beginning to heal”.

Katake said the family had known about the relationship between Pule and Shoba but that they hadn’t known he was married. He also said he had never met Shoba in person.

He was hopeful Shoba would not get bail next week.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Taxi owner arrested in connection with murder, attempted murder in Limpopo 21.2.2021
Eight in 10 young women ‘limit behaviour’ for fear of harassment- report 19.2.2021
READ: Muzikayise Malephane pens confession letter on killing Tshegofatso Pule 19.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World WATCH: United plane suffers engine failure, scatters debris over US city

Columns Hitchens’s razor and the case of Malema and Zuma’s phantom claims

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 1,690 new cases, over 10,000 healthcare workers vaccinated

Politics Bheki Cele willing to ‘account’ to Parliament on Nkandla visit

Crime Crime drop in Gauteng still ‘too little’ – David Makhura


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition