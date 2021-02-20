Courts 20.2.2021 12:37 pm

Four found guilty of murdering EFF member Siyabonga Mbobo

Citizen reporter
Mbobo was shot and killed in February 2016, after a fight broke out between EFF and ANC members at a local community hall in KwaZulu-Natal.

Four suspects accused of murdering an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member in 2016 were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment earlier this week. 

EFF member Siyabonga Mbobo was shot and killed in February 2016, after a fight broke out among EFF and ANC members at a local community hall in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal.

The convicted murderers, Zwelandile Gutyana (28), Aphelele Mcobothi (23), Siyabonga Ntsethe (33) and Mthethiswa Ntsazana (44), were arrested on 16 September 2016.

They initially appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court, after which the matter was transferred to the Durban Regional Court for trial. 

On Wednesday, the four accused were found guilty of murder, and each received life imprisonment. 

Police said the sentence was welcomed as part of their efforts to “curb political infighting amongst communities”.

Compiled by Nica Richards

