Courts 20.2.2021 11:16 am

Bank consultant, security guard in court over R1.7m fraud case

News24 Wire
Bank consultant, security guard in court over R1.7m fraud case

File image for illustration: iStock

The consultant allegedly stole the money while she was working at a Bela Bela bank between 2015 and 2019.

A bank consultant and security guard appeared in court this week for allegedly defrauding a Limpopo bank’s clients of over R1.7 million.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said Tebogo Millicent Molala, 34, allegedly stole the money while she was a consultant at a Bela Bela bank between 2015 and 2019.

The State alleges that she transferred the money from three accounts into the bank account of alleged accomplice and security guard, Mokhachani John Mtabini.

Maluleke said the two allegedly shared the stolen money.

“The bank became aware of these fraudulent activities after the clients went to enquire about unauthorised transactions. It was then discovered that R1,200,000 was stolen from the first client while R369 744.34 and R200 000 were stolen from [the] other two clients.”

Three cases of fraud were opened and transferred to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime investigation in 2018 and 2019.

Molala and Mtabini were each granted R1,000 bail and their case was postponed to 8 March 2021.

News24

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ace Magashule back in court: More charges a possibility 18.2.2021
Gomba ‘relieved of her duties’ as health MEC – Mabuyane reveals 18.2.2021
Ex-accountant confesses to defrauding OR Tambo municipality R9.8m 17.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 6,524 health workers received jab as 1,911 new cases reported

Athletics Wayde van Niekerk announces new coach, spreads his wings to the US

Politics ‘Under my term, there was no corruption’ – Magashule maintains his innocence

Food and Drink Good news! Lay’s SA confirms salt & vinegar flavour is back

Crime Crime stats: 12,218 raped in October-December as murders, sexual assaults spike


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition