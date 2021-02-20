Bank consultant, security guard in court over R1.7m fraud case

A bank consultant and security guard appeared in court this week for allegedly defrauding a Limpopo bank’s clients of over R1.7 million.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said Tebogo Millicent Molala, 34, allegedly stole the money while she was a consultant at a Bela Bela bank between 2015 and 2019.

The State alleges that she transferred the money from three accounts into the bank account of alleged accomplice and security guard, Mokhachani John Mtabini.

Maluleke said the two allegedly shared the stolen money.

“The bank became aware of these fraudulent activities after the clients went to enquire about unauthorised transactions. It was then discovered that R1,200,000 was stolen from the first client while R369 744.34 and R200 000 were stolen from [the] other two clients.”

Three cases of fraud were opened and transferred to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime investigation in 2018 and 2019.

Molala and Mtabini were each granted R1,000 bail and their case was postponed to 8 March 2021.

News24

