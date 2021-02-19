Corruption case against ex-crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and others postponed

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has postponed the trial against convicted former Crime Intelligence (CI) boss Richard Mdluli, and two others.

The matter was adjourned to allow Mdluli, who is currently serving five years imprisonment for a kidnapping and assault case, to consult his lawyers.

Mdluli, former CI chief financial officer Heine Barnard and former supply chain manager Solomon Lazarus are facing multiple charges of corruption, fraud, theft, and an additional charge of defeating the ends of justice.

The charges are related to alleged gross abuse of the secret service account.

ALSO READ: Richard Mdluli ‘plans to appeal his conviction, upcoming sentence’

The allegations include payment of private trips to China and Singapore, private use of witness protection houses, conversion of this property for personal use, and the leasing out of Mdluli’s private residence to the State in order to pay his bond, among others.

The Investigating Directorate’s spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala earlier said Barnard and Lazarus had indicated they intend on applying to the State attorney’s office for the State to pay for their legal costs, as they will not be able to afford legal representatives for the full duration of the trial.

“The Investigating Directorate is ready to go on trial and finally settle the nine-year protracted court case which the ID inherited last year. The matter is back in court on 04 March,” Twala said.

READ MORE: Ex-crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli gets five years in jail

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.