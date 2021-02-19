Courts 19.2.2021 04:53 pm

Corruption case against ex-crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and others postponed

News24 Wire
Corruption case against ex-crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and others postponed

Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli, right, appeared in the South Gauteng High Court for his 1999 kidnapping of Oupa Ramogibe, and was found guilty, 30 July 2019. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Mdluli and his co-accused are facing multiple charges of corruption, fraud, theft, and an additional charge of defeating the ends of justice.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has postponed the trial against convicted former Crime Intelligence (CI) boss Richard Mdluli, and two others.

The matter was adjourned to allow Mdluli, who is currently serving five years imprisonment for a kidnapping and assault case, to consult his lawyers.

Mdluli, former CI chief financial officer Heine Barnard and former supply chain manager Solomon Lazarus are facing multiple charges of corruption, fraud, theft, and an additional charge of defeating the ends of justice.

The charges are related to alleged gross abuse of the secret service account.

ALSO READ: Richard Mdluli ‘plans to appeal his conviction, upcoming sentence’

The allegations include payment of private trips to China and Singapore, private use of witness protection houses, conversion of this property for personal use, and the leasing out of Mdluli’s private residence to the State in order to pay his bond, among others.

The Investigating Directorate’s spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala earlier said Barnard and Lazarus had indicated they intend on applying to the State attorney’s office for the State to pay for their legal costs, as they will not be able to afford legal representatives for the full duration of the trial.

“The Investigating Directorate is ready to go on trial and finally settle the nine-year protracted court case which the ID inherited last year. The matter is back in court on 04 March,” Twala said.

READ MORE: Ex-crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli gets five years in jail

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ace supporters: Simply hoping for a future spot at the trough? 19.2.2021
Magashule snubs supporters after court appearance 19.2.2021
Magashule asbestos case postponed to August 2021 19.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Ace Magashule back in court: More charges a possibility

matric Get your IEB matric results right here on The Citizen

Politics Malema and Zuma working together to stay in politics and out of jail

Rugby Kolisi paid his own way out of Western Province contract

Business News What employers need to consider when talking about vaccinating workers


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition